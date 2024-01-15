Another song used in Saltburn is rising up the music charts due to TikTok

Saltburn has been a hot topic on TikTok, and its cultural impact is clear as two songs used on the film's soundtrack have been trending on the platform and rising up the music charts as a result.

Sophie Ellis Bextor's 2001 hit 'Murder On The Dancefloor' reached No.2 in the UK Top 40 Chart last week, matching its peak position back when it was originally released more than two decades ago.

But there is another song which has been all over SaltburnTok as the 2007 track 'Perfect (Exceeder)' - which is a mashup of 2006 instrumental track 'Exceeder' by Mason and American rapper Princess Superstar's 2005 song 'Perfect' - is back in the UK Top 40, currently sitting at No.26.

Following its original release in January 2007, the song previously peaked at number three on the Official Singles Chart and it was a club anthem in Europe and in some areas of South America.

Plus, the song is also proving popular in the States as it is currently at No. 4 on the US Spotify Viral 50 chart.

In the film, directed by Emerald Fennell, the club banger can be heard playing during the Midsummer Night’s Dream-themed party and the song clearly left a lasting impression on viewers as 'Perfect (Exceeder)' became a popular sound to use on TikTok videos.

Prince Superstar has taken to Instagram to share her excitement about the song having a renaissance.

"I had struggles, success, struggles and success again. Would love to inspire anyone that has lost hope because things can change at any moment even if that moment takes 17 years lol!" she wrote.

"Shout to @musicofmason for making an amazing track. I used to DJ his record in my set before anyone put my vocal on it!

"I’ve been lucky to have success in the UK but not so much here in my country so this is particularly amazing. America ! F yeahhhh!!"

Meanwhile, Mason also shared how he "feels super grateful," for the recent success the 17-year-old track has had.

"Super grateful and somewhat surreal being back in the UK Pop chart today at #40 with the same track 17 years later," he wrote.

"A perfect storm: a Boiler Room play, followed by a Saltburn film synch placement, followed by TIktok going viral, followed by Versace usage, followed by Spotify and Apple heading towards a million streams a day. What a x-mas presentttt."

He added: "Thanks to everyone involved at @armadamusic and of course partner in crime @princesssuperstar @coenberrier."

Saltburn is now available to watch on Prime Video



