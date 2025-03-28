Why this Seinfeld actor feels 'responsible' for the 'rawdogging' TikTok travel trend

Remember when "raw dogging" became a travel trend last year?

For those who aren't familiar, it's when passengers on a plane forgo any forms of entertainment and just sit with their thoughts on the flight.

Well, now actor Patrick Warburton, perhaps best known for his David Puddy in the popular 90s US sitcomSeinfeld,admitted he feels "a bit responsible" for the trend.

That's because in one Seinfeld episode we see David on a flight with his on-off girlfriend Elaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and rather than entertain himself with a book, or take a nap as Elaine suggests, he instead just stares out straight ahead of him.

(What we would refer today as "raw-dogging").

"You just gonna sit there staring at the back of a seat?" Elaine asked.

To which David simply replied: "Yeah."

The clip was shared by Warbuton in a recent TikTok where he started off by saying: "So this 'rawdogging' has become a bit of a thing and I feel a bit responsible..."

"My concern is that somebody's gonna get hurt and if you go into this thing blindly, you know what I'm saying? Just not reading, watching something, you better be okay with what's going on up here inside your ol' noggin," he said pointing to his head.

"I'm not but it's weird and entertaining at times. Just be careful. That's all I'm saying. It's not for novices."

In the caption, Warburton added: "The ultimate Puddy stare | Try this trend at your own risk!"

Since posting the video, it has received 301,000 views, 35,000 likes and lots of comments from fans who gave their thoughts on the whole "raw-dogging" trend.

"It was totally you… one of the best scenes ever," one person said.

Another person wrote: "Don't worry unc I'll put on a stage play with my internal monologue plenty to do there."

"If I didn’t have crosswords, music, games on my iPad, and snacks I wouldn’t make it!" a third person admitted.

A fourth person commented: "It’s exactly why modern society avoids silence at all cost. It’s scary being alone with the voice in your head."

