With how hectic our lives can be, sometimes it's good to just stop and instead get "something to take the edge off", or at least that's what people are doing as part of a funny new TikTok trend.

Typically, these videos include the creator holding on to something like they're holding a cigarette (often used to calm down or take a break) in their hand, and in some videos, they then zoom out to reveal the funny thing that is "taking the edge off."

To create set atmosphere of relaxing vibes, the videos also include the same jazz song - 'Deep In It' by Ted Jasper and Berlioz.

Here are some of the best videos from the trend:

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo couldn't resist participating in the trend, where she posted a video of herself holding a microphone as a cigarette between her fingers before she jumped on stage.









The video has over 1.4 million likes as fans were impressed by how she is up-to-date on viral trends.

"She’s online enough to know how bad we want that third album…." One person said.

A second person wrote, "A new album will also take the edge off btw."

Sometimes it's a simple as having a burrito to "take the edge off," as perfectly captured by TikTok Leila (@lifeisgueno) and clearly all of us agree too, as it now has 7.2 million views.





@lifeisgueno couldn’t even wait to get home #neededthis #stressrelief #lifeisgueno









Or perhaps a relaxing holiday? TikToker @makraykrayy shared a video where it's not initially clear what she's hold in between her fingers, but then it zooms out to reveal it's the outside of a plane that the creator is queuing up to board, and this clip has 7.8 million views.

















For Mikenl (@mxehl) it's handing in your two-week notice period from the job you're leaving, with him holding the resignation letter between his fingers, which has 3.1 million views.





@mxehl Wanna focus on summer 😀 #fyp #fypシ #viral #funny #relatable #worktok





There's even some cute "little somethings" because we can always rely on our pets to calm us down, like Trish (@th0ughtdaughterpearlz) posted of her adorable cat which now has 1.8 million views.





@th0ughtdaughterpearlz Toe beans





