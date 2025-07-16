The new Harry Potter TV series has begun filming, and Potterheads have been given a glimpse into what the JK Rowling adaptation will look like, with photos of the actors in character.

But, sadly, this update has once more revealed the nasty side of social media, where the child star playing the title role is already being horrifically trolled online.

A snap was posted by HBO Max of Dominic McLaughlin as the iconic wizard (previously played by Daniel Radcliffe in the film series) with the classic round glasses and lightning scar in Hogwarts uniform, with a smile at the camera and holding a clapperboard.

Meanwhile, a photo of Nick Frost in the long shaggy hair and beard "in the big boots" of Hagrid was also shared with fans.

The photo of McLaughin was reported by the popular account Discussing Film, which ended up having to turn off the replies due to the trolling the 11-year-old was receiving.

Whatever feelings you have about the show, attacking a child in this way is wholly unjustifiable, and thankfully, many social media users came together to call out the disgusting behaviour.

Meanwhile, HBO Max previously had to turn its Instagram comments off on a post announcing the young actors who will play Harry, Ron, and Hermione in the show - McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton.

Additionally, the toxic online space was once again magnified when Black actor, Paapa Essiedu received a terrible onslaught of racist abuse when he was announced to play Professor Snape.

Of course, the upcoming show has not been without controversy due to Rowling's involvement, given her vocal and controversial stance on trans rights (which Harry Potter film stars Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have opposed), it's prompted criticism towards the actors involved with the project, such as John Lithgow.

Social media users noted that directing valid criticism to the adult actors joining the series is acceptable, but they draw the line at involving the young stars who do not have the same understanding and life experience as their older adult co-stars.

One person said, "Remember people. You can NOT watch it. You may NOT LIKE the project. But DON'T harass folk for just doing their jobs. Especially child actors. Don't be THAT kind of person."









"The replies having to be turned off shows the disappointment of the internet. This is a child. He will be the next generation’s Harry. And I’m sure he will do a damn good job if you just give him a chance," a second person wrote.









"As a reminder: you may hate on JK or HP but don’t hate on these LITERAL CHILDREN," a third person posted.





A fourth person shared, "I actually appreciate DF for turning replies off."





"Remember when you’re calling out actors and actresses participating in this series, you gotta leave the kids out of it. Please focus on boycotting the series and calling out the adults. As always , f*** JKR," someone else explained.

There are always discussions on how child stars should be protected, particularly in high-profile roles like this, and especially in this day and age with social media. Unfortunately, the perils of the internet are an element the young actors on the series will have to contend with, something which was less prominent in the first Harry Potter films back in the early noughties.

But, what's reassuring to see, is that at the same time, more people online are condemning this behaviour and this kind of loud action is needed now more than ever.

