Channel 4 is on the hunt for adult virgins to take part in new reality TV series

Another day, another reality TV show concept, as Channel 4 are looking to recruit adult virgins who struggle with intimacy for the new series.

With the working title The Intimacy Retreat, a casting call has been put out for people to take part in the documentary series.

The programme will follow a group of adults who are virgins as they go on a journey to face their intimacy fears and boost their confidence through the participating in workshops on the retreat.

Channel 4 explained what viewers can expect, saying: “The Intimacy Retreat (working title) is a six-part formatted documentary series for Channel 4 that follows the journey of a group of adults who are virgins (or identify as virgins) as they learn life-changing skills in the art of intimacy.

“Our leading sexologists will be running a unique Mediterranean island retreat that, using a radical and entirely new approach, will help people overcome their fears and insecurities when it comes to intimacy and sex."

The creation of the show comes after a new survey of 16,000 young people from University College London found one in eight British 26-year-olds is a virgin, a statistic that is higher than the generations before where one in twenty said they were a virgin.

Some of the reasons behind this increase include a fear of intimacy and being humiliated on social media, experts say.

Those interested can find the casting call on the Channel 4 website, which reads: “Are you a virgin? Or have you always struggled with intimacy?

“According to a recent study, one in eight British 26-year-olds is still a virgin. If YOU are aged 21 or over, and would like to be guided in the art of intimacy on a Mediterranean island retreat, you find more information and T&Cs, and apply online now.”

Applications for The Intimacy Retreat close on February 25, and you can apply here.

