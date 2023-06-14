How to take the 'anger test' on TikTok

We all get a little angry from time to time – but have you ever wondered how angry you are compared to the average person?

A new Multidimensional Anger Test drawing on the work of Dr. Judith M. Siegel has gone viral on TikTok in recent days.

It offers participants the chance to answer 38 questions which analyse their habits and compare them to others.

Many people have been taking the test, posting it and comparing it to their partner’s score, or their friends and family’s ratings.

How do you take the anger test?

The Multidimensional Anger Test is from IDRlab and can be taken here.

Users are given a series of questions to answer, with five options to choose from each time. These range from a rating of two thumbs down to two thumbs up.

@biancaadoree This explains alot … love you honey 😬🤍 #angertesting #oops

The results then interpret the answers and consider typical anger levels evident in them, as well as the type of anger and the most common sources of irritation.

Some will display traits of Anger Arousal, while others will have their temper aroused the most by External Anger.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Anger Arousal is described on the site as: “Anger arousal denotes the frequency, magnitude, and duration of a person’s angry responses.”

External Anger, meanwhile, is defined as: “External anger refers to a person’s tendency to take their anger out on their surroundings.”

There are several other terms which could be used to explain what defines user anger, including Hostile Outlook (“People who score high on hostile outlook view the world in a cynical, suspicious, and mistrustful way”) and Internal Anger (“Internal anger denotes a person’s tendency to keep their anger on the inside without making their surroundings aware of that anger”).

The final score from the results show how each individual who takes the test compares to the average person when it comes to being susceptible to anger.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.