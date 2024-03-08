Target shopper gets sent a Bible after ordering queer books

A TikTok user has gone viral for urging Target to "do better" after sending them a Bible instead of the Queer books they ordered.

In the caption, Liv took aim at the US retailer, writing: "You talk about diversity and equality in your mission statement, this should have never happened."

In the clip, that's racked up almost half a million views, Liv was stunned to receive a Bible instead of her original order.

"That is what I got. I ordered three queer books. One was an in-store pickup, the other two were supposed to be delivered, and I got the Bible, which should never happen to anybody because it is a freedom of speech and all that type of stuff," they said.



Liv went on to claim that they worked at Target in the past, so understand how thorough staff have to be.

"Now here’s the fun fact about Target: the person that decided to send this to me—I used to work for Target for three-and-a-half years, I know how ship-from-store and order pickup works," they continued.

"You have your Zebra, you scan out a cart, you literally go and you’re basically following this Zebra to the location in the store or warehouse to pick that item, scan it out of the box. Your barcodes have to match to then scan it into the cart to make the order actually happen and process it properly."

Liv suggested the staff member must have gone "out of their way to deliberately bring out the two books that I wanted to put them to the side and put this in instead."

@fooddaddy11 @target please do better! You talk about diversity and equality in your mission statement, this should have never happened. @ACLU of Pennsylvania #queerbooktok #queerbook #lgbtqplus #target #fyp #foryou #makethisgoviral #queerrights #queerrightsarehumanrights #lgbtqrightsarehumanrights #🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️





"This was purposely done," they continued, adding: "I am going to be contacting—letting you know, Target—I’m contacting your corporate because this should have never happened, and I hope this won’t happen to other guests that you actually handle.

"It’s just really funny that it happened to me and I used to work for one of your stores and if you need that store number, I can definitely give that to you."

Indy100 reached out to Target for comment

