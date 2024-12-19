TikTok is obsessed with The Grinch this Christmas - all the best viral clips

We're less than a week away from Christmas, but if you're still not in the festive spirit by now then don't worry as there's one tall green-haired creature who can relate and who everyone still loves...

The Grinch first appeared in the 1957 Dr. Seuss book How the Grinch Stole Christmas!. It was later adapted into a 2000 film starring Jim Carrey that made The Grinch the ultimate anti-icon of Christmas alongside Ebenezer Scrooge.

In 2024, the Grinch became a pop culture icon with clips of hilarious moments from the film going viral as well as people sharing the interactions they had when they met the furry creature at Universal Studios during the holiday months.

TikTok is completely obsessed with the character - here's a round-up of all the most entertaining viral clips featuring the Grinch.

It's rare to hear The Grinch dishing out compliments, so he must have been a fan of Art the Clown...





@scarycutesam "Finally, someone with style" #grinchmas #thegrinch #grinch #universalstudioshollywood #whoville #arttheclown #grinchtok









Meeting strangers for the first time can be awkward as the Grinch demonstrated with a long: "Heeeey what's up my guy".





@lexi.loves Wanted to share my experience woth the grinch and me giving him a letter from My daughter😆 #grinch #grinchmas #orlando #universal #grinchtiktok #funny #fyp









This quickly went viral on TikTok, and became the perfect meme template as shown below with one user writing: "Greeting my boss after messing something up at work".





@sarbearkeister My spirit animal. 😌 #thegrinch #thegrinchtiktoks #grinch #grinchtiktok #grinchtok #workhumor #officelife #officehumor #worklife #christmas #disney #fyp #foryou #merrychristmas #tistheseason #hollyjolly #whatever





It's 2024, the Grinch showed he was self-aware about his internet fame...





@shanecksfinds The Grinch knows what everyone has been sharing online about him and he definitely had some thoughts 💚 #thegrinch #grinch #grinchmas2024 #grinchmeetandgreet #sassygrinch #heywhatisupmyguy #grinchmas #universalorlando #universalislandofadventure #universalorlandoresort #universalstudios #orlandoinformer #meangrinch #grinchfunny #universalstudiosgrinch @Universal Destinations





TikToker Lauren Gibson got the Grinch to lipsync along to one of the most iconic scenes from the film where Cindy Lou Who first meets the Grinch.





@llaurengibson the GRINCH💚 @Universal Destinations #UniversalHolidays









This Grinch was on a mission, and wasn't happy when being wished a Merry Christmas by a passerby as he coughed in response.













"The Grinch is a mood," @deadly_777 wrote. When someone asked the Grinch how he was doing, he responded: "Terrible".

10/10 for honesty.





@deadly_777 How are you? Terrible! 😂😂 @Universal Studios Hollywood At least he’s honest. #thegrinch #universalstudios #grinchmas #universalstudioshollywood #grinch #grinchisamood #atuniversal





Move over Mariah Carey, as the Grinch tried to steal the crown for the best high note.





@emilycolettee Mariah Carey is SHAKING after the Grinch’s whistle notes #grinch





Has the Grinch watched the Wicked movie?

If this video is anything to go by then the answer is 'yes' as he channelled his green counterpart Elephaba with a rendition of 'Defying Gravity' while on a carousel.









@coac_entertainment O OOOOOOOOOO 💚💚💚💚 @💀TikTokFRANKENSTEIN🧟‍♂️ @Akron Zoo #akronzoo #grinch #grinchtiktok #grinchmas





The Grinch seemingly loves to make an entrance if this viral clip is anything to go by:





@monorailmagic_ An ICONIC entrance from the grinch at Universal Studios Orlando 💚🧅 #grinchmas #universalstudios #grinch #thegrinch





Elsewhere, Jim Carrey recently said he is willing to reprise his role in The Grinch on one condition.

