Marks and Spencer's 2022 Christmas advert reunites famous comedy duo

Marks and Spencer have released their Christmas advert, and it reunites iconic comedy duo, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.

In the ad, Fairy (from the top of the Christmas tree) and her new pal Duckie (a beaten-up dog toy), as they try and get into the Christmas spirit via M&S' festive food range.

"We are going to have the bestest Christmas ever", the fairy can be heard saying, as the camera pans over a table packed with turkey, pigs in blankets, and all of the trimmings.

