From 'I met my younger self for a coffee' to people dropping things on their feet, you never know what is going to become the next trend on TikTok.

The latest one to make the rounds is the 'This is the girl you' - but what does this trend involve?

It sees users sharing a video with wholesome clips of themselves with the caption that is something along the line of "Btw (by the way) this is the girl you randomly started to hate".

This serves as a reminder to not hate on people as the trend is an opportunity to express happy moments and their vulnerability.

One example posted by TikToker @leoobalys sees her in different clips which include her making pizza dough, giggling with her friends, eating noodles, and smiling in various snippets too.

For the on-screen text, she wrote: "Btw this is the girl you talk s*** about".

The video received 577,000 views, 107,000 likes as people left positive messages in the comments section.

One person wrote: "May this kindness find me."

"The power of smiling in everything," another person wrote.

While another video that has gone viral from the trend was made by a Taylor Swift fan who posted various photos of the pop star from various moment from her career so far.

"This is the girl you all started to randomly hate," the user posted along with a snap of Swift laughing while attending the Grammy Awards.

"The girl who will always raise a glass and praise the artists who win awards over her," along with a photo of Swift raising a glass to Kendrick Lamar winning a Grammy.

Other pictures include Swift on her Eras Tour, and when Kanye West famously interrupted the singer's MTV VMA speech, and these include similar captions.

The video has over 1.8m views, 280,000 likes and thousands of comments from fellow Swifties.

"Whenever people say they don’t like her, i ask why. she’s one of the kindest most genuine people," one person commented.

Another person wrote: "No, like, disliking her music? okay, i understand people have different tastes in music, i can accept that. but hating her as a person for literally no reason?? i don't get it."

"Forever a swiftie because of these things," someone else posted.

