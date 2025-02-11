Why are people dropping things on their feet on TikTok?

There is no pain like dropping a sharp or heavy object on your feet - but that's exactly what people are doing on TikTok in a bizarre and dangerous trend.

TikTokers are putting their pain tolerance to the test by getting random household objects and voluntarily dropping them on their feet to see if they react and rate how painful it is out of 10.

A lot of people are watching, too, as many of the videos from this trend have been going viral, but TikTok has warnings on some of the videos cautioning viewers that "Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt".

Here are some of the most viral examples:

TikToker @3.lie.g received 8.5 views and 1.2m likes when he decided to give the trend a go, in caption he wrote: "Dropping things on my feet and rating them... [getting] progressively worse".

Some of the objects he dropped included a plug and charging wire which he "didn't even feel", then the Stanley cup which he winced and fell to the floor from in pain, rating it an eight out of 10 - other objects he rated included a book and a gaming controller.

@3.lie.g Dropping things on my feet and rating them 😂😭

In the comments, one person wrote: "He said progressively worse and he went from a charger to a metal bottle."

Another person added: "Are u okay like mentally?"



Someone else added: "WHY ARE WE DOING THIS?"

If you think that's bad then you'll be shocked to see TikToker @blove___ dropping massive gaming consoles such as his PlayStation and Xbox on his feet - and unsurprisingly he collapsed onto his bed in pain.

Other object tested out included a dart, and a glass, the creator joked in the caption: "Didn’t even feel it haha."

The video received 7.9m views, 836,000 likes and thousands of comments from people.

One person wrote: "Best part of this trend is that you don't have to do it."

Another said: "'Gets progressively worse’ and starting with a PlayStation is crazy".

A third person added: "Mate this is proper dangerous you do realise".

Meanwhile, mother and son duo @grumpyleanneandmaitland had a go at the trend where they each took turns dropping objects on their feet - everything from a hairbrush, clothes hanger, chair, toilet roll.

@grumpyleanneandmaitland The last one 😭 #foryoupage #xybca #fyp #karen #grumpymum #unlockmylikes #oldlady

They added some comedy to their video as a microwave wave was held but not dropped (thankfully) while Leanne jokingly rated the pain of a toilet paper sheet falling on her foot a 10 out of 10.

This trend can result in injuries to your feet so we recommend not to try this out at home and to participate in a different trend that is less dangerous and pain-free instead.

