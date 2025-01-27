'Real tears man': Tributes pour in after the death of viral TikTok dog Zawg

Fans of Zawg have been sharing their heartbreak after learning the viral dog sadly passed away.

The popular pooch named Hampton (widely known as "Zawg") became an online sensation alongside his canine chum, Schlawg, and had a large following on TikTok (901,000) and Instagram (259,000).

Their videos were posted by their owner @oswaldbillybarthomeul and would consist of videos that ranged from funny, to sweet, and the downright bizarre.

Taking to TikTok to announce the sad news, Zawg's owner shared a slideshow with the first photo he took with Zawg when he was a kid to the last photo of the two together before he died.

"Hampton aka Zawg passed away peacefully today, little did he know he was loved by millions of people around the world. Rip to my best friend I will never forget you," he wrote in the caption.

Since sharing the sad news, fans of Zawg have flooded the comments section to pay tribute to the dog they loved seeing on their social media feed and the joy he brought to them.

One person said: "RIP Zawg the dog that made all of us laugh and happy."

"Zawg (Hampton) made me happy every time a new video popped up on the fyp, he never failed to make me smile or laugh. He will be deeply missed by many who feels like me. Thank you Zawg for so many," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "No No this can’t actually be happening".

"Real tears man," a fourth person commented.

Meanwhile, popular streamer iShowSpeed also sent well wishes to Zawg's owner during this sad time as he wrote: "Praying for you ik [I know] that feeling it’s gonna be alright"

