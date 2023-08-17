The 'world's happiest dogs' have gone viral for their adorable smiles

Adorable dogs dubbed the 'world's happiest pooches' for their natural smiles have been going viral on social media.

Abbie Qu's five toy poodles Angel, Kongkong, Kaka, Fengfeng and Bobo have won over the internet and have more than 100,000 followers on TikTok.

"They were born with their nice smiles. It was surprising to see them become famous", she says.

The sweet dogs have even been compared to 'grandpas' for their sweet nature.

