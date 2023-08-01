Dog-lover shares her pooch's 'Michelin star-worthy' diet including caviar and salmon

A pet owner with the UK's 'most-pampered dog' has been sharing the lavish dishes she cooks up for her border collie cross - including salmon and caviar.

Shannon Arney, 32, feeds her dog Echo, a completely raw diet to make sure she has the 'best nutrition', but people online have been quick to point out her dinners look like they were made in a fine dining restaurant.

Wallaby, beef, and mutton, are also on the menu, with her food bill totalling around £41 per month.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter