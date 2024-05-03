Gordon Ramsey leads tributes at TikTok star Maddy Baloy dies aged 26

TikTok star Maddy Baloy has died at the age of 26. She was known for sharing her life with followers on social media after being diagnosed with cancer.

The news was confirmed by Baloy's fiance, Louis Risher, who made a statement to People , saying she was “surrounded by love” and had “passed away peacefully” on Wednesday night (May 2).

"She is so special. I turned 27 yesterday, actually. I was holding her hand all day and that's all I needed,” he said.

Baloy, who was from Tampa, Florida, first became ill in 2022 after experiencing stomach pain. She was diagnosed with metastatic stage 4 cancer – her story is documented on a GoFundMe page and Baloy shared her experiences with her followers on social media.

Writing at the time she was diagnosed, Baloy said: "Since my cancer diagnosis a few days ago, I have already undergone two surgeries and am now facing chemotherapy and will require future surgeries in the near future.

"My heart is bursting at the number of people who have reached out to me asking to help in anyway possible. As I now require around-the-clock care, Louis and I are now unable to work and finances will be extremely tight."

Speaking to People about sharing her life with her followers, Baloy said: “I knew that I had a lot to say. Every single emotion while we’re here because we’re not going to be here for long.

“My mind shifted, and I was like, ‘I am going to get every ounce of life that I can out of this.’ There’s nothing we can do. So I may as well have some fun.”

Ramsay shared a tribute to Baloy after the news of her death was announced, writing: “I’m truly at a loss for words by the sad news we received today about the loss of @fruitsnackmaddy.

“She was kind, fun and a true inspiration to me and my three girls. Knowing we were able to make one of her dreams come true will always be cherished by me. She’ll always be my first & last dance in the kitchen and never forgotten. Sending all our love to her fiancé and family.”

