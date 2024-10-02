Music from some of your favourite artists could possibly be removed from TikTok as it's reported talks with Merlin, a digital music licensing partner, have halted to renew its license on the platform.

Over 30,000 independent record labels are represented by Merlin and some of the artists under Merlin that could be affected by this include Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Mac Demarco, Nirvana and Thundercat.

The current agreement between Merlin and TikTok is set to expire at the end of this month (October 31) and it seems TikTok "walked away" from "negotiations before they even began", as reported by Billboard.

"Their approach [to pursue direct deals with Merlin members] suggests that [TikTok] believe[s] their objectives can be better served by fragmenting the Merlin membership, in order, we believe, to minimize their payout," Merlin wrote in a letter, published in Billboard, to its members where it explained the ongoing stalemate with TikTok.

"As you know, Merlin was founded to stand up for and champion its members. We will not support an approach that devalues our community."

Phoebe Bridgers could be one of the artists to no longer have music available on TikTok / Frazer Harrison, Getty Images for Coachella

This now means that rather than negotiating as a collective, every individual record label must negotiate for a new licensing deal with TikTok.

Meanwhile, TikTok also spoke to the publication as the social media app outlined its stance on the matter.

"TikTok would like to offer all of the world's music to our users. We are committed to working with the independent sector as well as the major labels and publishers," a spokesperson said.

"We know that our community of over a billion music fans value the diversity and richness that independent music brings to our platform. We are committed to entering into direct deals with Merlin members in order to keep their music on TikTok."

Merlin has also alleged TikTok has "suggested" they are walking away “because of concerns about 'fraud'". "As we have told them on numerous occasions, we are incredibly proactive on this issue," the letter continued.

When this was put to TikTok, the platform said some members have posted songs or remixes that aren't owned by the label but added this is only a problem with some members and is looking to negotiate with individual labels - though Merlin believes this is seeking to keep the price of indie music lower.

This isn't the first time there's been a breakdown in negotiations leading to music being removed from TikTok as this occurred in February when there was a row between TikTok and Universal Music Group (UMG) over royalties.

It resulted in people no longer being able to use or hear music from popular artists such as Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Drake, Adele, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish on the platform.

However, the music was later reinstated when TikTok and UMG agreed on a licensing deal in May.

