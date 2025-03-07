A TikToker has gone viral for sharing how she claims she was kicked out mid-hair appointment due to saying she was feeling cold from the lack of heating in the stylist’s home.

Kady Chrystelle (@kadychrystelle) posted a video alleging she had a bad experience at Mulans Hair and showed that her £150 sew-in appointment wasn’t fully completed.

“Always wait until the end of the appointment to share how you feel,” she advised. “Otherwise, you risk leaving like this.”

She then described how the place was “freezing” and asked if there was a small heater or radiator, to which the stylist informed her that the radiator hadn’t been working the past week.

Feeling the cold, Kady asked if she could put her shoes back on and claimed she was told she could not. Instead, the stylist let her put her coat on and questioned whether she was anaemic. At this point, the TikToker was feeling “emotional” over the tense interactions and the tears “start to flow”.

After taking a break, she decided to voice the discomfort she had been feeling throughout the appointment. Kady described this decision as an “error” and posted the tense exchange in a follow up video where the stylist said to her: “I don’t need this energy, I’m so sorry. My place is clearly not suitable for you… Everything you implied is not good enough for you,” which Kady denied saying.

She then noted how the stylist could inform her clients ahead of time about the broken radiator so that they can dress accordingly. But she claimed the stylist said that isn’t her responsibility, she doesn’t have the time to do this due to the amount of clients, and that she berated what she was wearing as not sufficient for the cold. The stylist goes on to say how Kady’s body language “threw [her] off,” and she “can’t work under these conditions”.

After the two went back and forth, the stylist informed her, “Unfortunately, this appointment is cancelled.” As a result, Kady left with her hair unfinished - only one track loosely threaded to her hair and a sew-in cap with the needle still there - and was feeling humiliated by the whole experience.

"Unfortunately, my experience with Mulans Hair was quite horrific and incredibly unprofessional. Ultimately, I tried to reason with someone who chose to react instead of respond,” the influencer added in the comments section. She added in the caption: "Maybe if I was a Love Islander, I would have been catered to lol. Hairstylists in the comments."

Her videos have since received over 6 million and 4.9 million views, respectively. People in the comments section are sharing their shock at how Kady was treated.

“Sorry you're not a guest you're a PAYING CUSTOMER???” One user wrote.

Another commenter added: “‘ARE YOU ANEMIC?’ ain't no way, give us the name RIGHT NOW, that was so rude.”

“Sorry, I'm back again. As someone who has sicklecell, if I was her client I would be in BIG trouble??? It's SO insane,” a third person wrote.

In the end, Kady managed to get her hair done and shared how Mariah LDN fit her in last minute and was “so kind”.





Has Mulans Hair responded?

At the time of writing, Mulans Hair has not responded to the claims made by Kady but has been continuing to post videos of her work and announced she is fully booked for April. She also appears to have limited her comments.

Indy100 has reached out to Mulans Hair and Kady Chrystelle for comment.

Social media reacts

This has since sparked wider conversations about how people feel there’s a lack of professionalism with UK hairstylists, especially those who work independently and/or from home, with clients citing a lack of customer service, extra fees, and prioritising influencers.

“I’m so glad that girl took out her camera and started recording because hairdressers will be cheeky and use their audience to manipulate the fact their behaviour is disgusting,” Guhdehphillipp (@guhdehphillipp) said in a video with over 1.4 million views.





Social commentator and influencer Chanté Joseph (@chantayyjayy) weighed in with her thoughts.

“The thing that makes this whole conversation about evil hair stylist even more sinister is the fact that, especially as black women, we know there’s a lot of baggage that comes with hair, there’s a lot of stress that comes with hair, there’s a lot of anxiety that comes with hair,” she said, noting that when her hair isn’t done or she doesn’t like it then it “ruins [her] entire mood”.









“…That’s why they [stylists] charge so much because they know that hair is so precious, it’s a part of our image, how we present in the world," and her video has over 33,000 views.

While TikToker @santino1otik received 1.1 million views on a video where he and his friend shared their take on the matter.

“Bruv, I ain’t paying £150 to sit in the cold, and I’m giving you £150 - if you ain’t got hearing in your yard, you have to tell me before I get there,” he said.









The friend then asked the stylist: “Furthermore, are you comfortable yourself doing hair in the cold? I know your hands are numb.”

Some shared this sentiment in the form of comedic skits.

For example, @zino.sbr posted a video which has nearly 700,000 views with the caption: “POV: How UK Black hairdressers deal with customer service."





While, A’s Emporium (@ashleigh101111) posted a comedic video showing an array of heaters in response to the client saying he’s cold.

