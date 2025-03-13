Trisha Paytas is the internet's big sister, and while she's best known for her comedy skits, mukbangs, and ASMR, we were never ready for the day she got married and had kids so she could involve her whole family too.

The 36-year-old, who is married to artist Moses Hacmon, now regularly features her husband and kids in her content - because who wouldn't want to see Malibu Barbie become the next trainee bar tender at Trish's Tavern? (We can only hope that happens one day.)

What's more, it's safe to say Paytas' creative flair came out when naming her two children, making headlines with their unusual monikers.

With baby number three on the way in July 2025, we're already ready and waiting to hear what name they've gone with this time.

Here's everything we know about Trisha Paytas' kids and the meanings behind their names...

Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon (2022)

Trisha's first daughter, Malibu Barbie, was born on 14 September 2022, and was announced in an Instagram post of the duo wearing matching strawberry outfits.

"She's like a little girl, so I just get to dress her up! Like, I was so excited to have a boy or a girl, but now that she's a girl I just, like, dress her like a mini-me. She's so much fun... she's very Malibu Barbie", she told Entertainment Tonight of how she came up with the name.

“I love all names, I think they're so cute, but I've always manifested Malibu and Elvis", she later added on her podcast.

To mark the occasion, she even gave the tot a Barbie-themed bedroom.

Despite rumours that the name was a rouse to protect the child's privacy, Malibu Barbie, now almost three years old, has regularly been shared on Paytas' social media accounts - and always been called by that name. This is Trisha Paytas, after all - would we expect any less?

Elvis Paytas-Hacmon (2024)

Paytas announced on 24 May 2024 that she'd given birth to a second daughter, named Elvis Paytas-Hacmon.

“Proud to announce the safe and happy arrival of our precious daughter, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon 05.24.24,” Paytas captioned the post announcing her birth. The post echoed that of the announcement for her first daughter, Malibu Barbie, with Paytas and Elvis both wearing pink, spotted outfits.

How did she came up with Elvis' name? She claims that her and Moses had decided the baby's name before they even knew the gender, and were firmly set on it - even publicly revealing what it would be before she was born.

As expected, the inspiration for the name came from Paytas' love for the late Elvis Presley.

Baby number three

In March 2025, Paytas announced she was expecting baby number three in July, making her five months pregnant at the time of the announcement.

"MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN! BABY #3 COMING JULY 2025", she posted on Instagram alongside a family photoshoot set up as a boardwalk, with Malibu Barbie holding her scan photos.

Fans have been left impressed at the work commitments Paytas has undertaken while secretly pregnant, including a surprise appearance on SNL.

Since announcing her pregnancy, she's taken to her podcast, Just Trish, to throw some name suggestions out there.

"I really want to name this baby Lucky because I feel like I've been so lucky", she told the camera.

"Reign-Beau Birkin for a boy", her co-hot, Oscar Gracey joked in reference to Paytas' iconic rainbow Hermes Birkin bag, with the star admitting "Reign-Beau" is "kind of cute".

Reeling off some others she'd considered she added: "Bolognese was the top one...it's kind of pretty."

Other suggestions included Sunset Boulevard, Twilight, Aladdin Houdini, Lion King, Noodle, Sailor, Mulholland, Aquamarine, and Selena.

The baby's gender has not been made public yet.

