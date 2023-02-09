College students go wild after 'accidental explosive' detonated on campus

Students at the University of Delaware excitedly watched as police conducted a controlled detonation of a chemical explosive that was “inadvertently” created by a student.

Wednesday afternoon, the University evacuated students from several buildings after an “incident” began in the Lammot Dupont Lab where researchers “inadvertently produced a small amount of a shock-sensitive explosive.”

According to the University of Delaware, it was an isolated incident that produced no injuries.

But still, the campus had to call the Delaware police who brought in an officer from the Delaware State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD) and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC).

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After students were evacuated, they gathered around the “The Green” located outside of Memorial Hall where the small explosive was set to be detonated.

The officer from the EOD dug a small hole in the ground where the chemical safely exploded.

On TikTok, students posted videos of the minor explosion, showing crowds of young people cheering and hollering for the exciting event.

@kayyygrant what a time to be alive #ud #rollhens #delaware

"Literal academic weapon," a commenter wrote on TikTok.

"Knowledge is power I guess," another person joked.

"HENgineering," a commenter said.

It is unclear what experiment led to the chemical explosive or what type of chemicals were combined to create it. The lab it was created in houses the chemistry, biochemistry, and marine sciences departments.

@laurenbottlecap GREAT start to syllabus week @barstooldelaware @delawarechicks #udel #delaware #universityofdelaware #CapCut

@seisman_ no way this school is real- #universityofdelaware #UD #udie

Mark Seifert, the associate vice president for emergency management and safety at the University of Delaware thanked emergency responders on campus.

"We’re grateful for the collaboration of emergency responders on campus and from state and local agencies to achieve a safe resolution to this situation,” Seifert said.

Buildings and classes that were put on hold to deal with the small explosive resumed Thursday morning.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.