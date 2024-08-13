A woman turned to TikTok with claims she was permanently banned from American Airlines for something she didn't do.

Erin Wright shared the experience with her 2.7 million viewers with many empathising with her frustration as the story unfolded.

It all started in June when Erin was set to fly to New Orleans for her sister's hen party, but was rejected at check-in for a supposed ban.

"I’m really sorry, but it’s an issue with internal security. I can’t tell you, but the person on the phone told me that you should know why," Erin recalled the worker saying.

She was advised to contact customer relations via email, forcing her to book a separate $1,000 flight as American Airlines refused to let her board.

After 12 days, Erin discovered the reason behind her ban and categorically denied it was her. They claimed she had sexual relations with a man on a plane.

"I am a 24-year-old lesbian. You see me. Am I having sexual relations with any man? No," she told fellow TikTokers.

Erin then sent them another "serious but somewhat funny" email, telling viewers: "'I don’t really know how to prove it wasn’t me except for the fact that I am literally a lesbian.'"





@erin_wright_ Thanks for being the worst @American Airlines #storytime #funnystory #funnyvideos #airlinetiktok #airplanestory #funny #fyp

She was eventually removed from the American Airlines ban list, and despite being refunded for the initial $400 flight, she wasn't offered compensation for the additional $1,000 she had to fork out.

In a follow-up clip, Erin thanked viewers for watching and sharing her video as she has now made just over $1,000 from the views.

"I'm just really grateful for all of your help and for blowing that video up because it took a lot of stress off me financially and I'm just really grateful for the community TikTok has provided for me," she signed off.

Indy100 reached out to American Airlines for comment

