Woman defends her raw chicken diet despite the health risks

A self-proclaimed holistic health coach and model has hit back at critics for coming after her raw chicken diet.

Mimi Graff, who goes by the username @feralfraulein on TikTok, frequently posts videos of herself chowing down on raw chicken. In one clip, she answered a question from a vegan TikToker who was intrigued by Mimi's unconventional diet.

She kickstarted the response by saying: "I'm so sorry to hear that you are a vegan – as was I for many years."

Mimi went on to urge them to "adopt a raw meat diet today" and claimed it will help them "feel amazing" for the rest of their life.

In a separate clip, she told viewers she replaces chewing gum with raw chicken skin, calling it "nature's chewing gum."

@feralfraulein Conventional gum is basically plastic but #rawchicken skin has #healthy fats and #collagen :) #rawmeatdiet #rawmeat #feralfraulein #





While her clips were flooded with love from some fans, others were almost too stunned to speak.

"Raw chicken also has a little something called salmonella," one person commented, while another added: "I THOUGHT IT WAS SATIRE I AM SO SHOCKED THAT IT IS NOT."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Not side eye... Just blank stare."

Opening up to the Daily Star, the viral TikToker defended her diet against critics, but did disclaim there are "legitimate risks associated with the consumption of raw meat".

She said: "Organic, grass-fed beef is generally the safest type of meat to consume raw. I believe wholeheartedly in sources all food from high-quality and organic sources.

"Since I love eating raw chicken I feel fortunate to live in a country with strict protocols regarding salmonella."

@feralfraulein Replying to @dee_ja_vuu #greenscreenvideo I’ve been healing from a #vegan diet with #rawmeat for YEARS and never looked back 🥩😍 #meatheals #feralfraulein #feralfriends #rawvegan #exvegan #carnivore #rawcarnivore #rawprimaldiet #carnivorediet #fyp #fypシ #viral

However, experts suggest all meats should be cooked.

The NHS guidance states: "It's important to prepare and cook food safely. Cooking meat properly ensures that harmful bacteria on the meat are killed. If meat is not cooked all the way through, these bacteria may cause food poisoning.

"Bacteria and viruses can be found all the way through poultry and certain meat products (such as burgers). This means you need to cook poultry and these sorts of meat products all the way through. When meat is cooked all the way through, its juices run clear and there is no pink or red meat left inside."

