Woman shares ’genius’ ways to use LinkedIn as a dating app

Finding love these days often happens through dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble and Hinge - but one woman has shared how she's using LinkedIn as an alternative.

The employment-based networking app is preferred by TikToker Candice (@candi.licious) who explains how she uses the platform for romance.

She noted how the app has different features in order to specify what she's looking for.

“The filters! Number one, I can filter for an education - MBA, baby,” she said.

'Number two, I can filter by industry. I’m looking at doctor, lawyer, finance bro.”

Her third reason is that she can "filter by country," which the TikToker says is "very important".

However, Candice noted a drawback of using LinkedIn as a dating app where she is "unable to filter by height".

"But at least there are very good-looking photos, that I can kind of do some height analysis on," she concluded.

@candi.licious Replying to @adaleowsg I'm looking for A-grade men and @linkedin has A-grade filters! its all part of my effort to try #10appsin10weeks and make #datinginsingapore a little more fun! #candilicious

Since sharing this video, it has received 1.1m views, with people in the comments divided over using LinkedIn to find potential dates.

Some people weren't convinced by this in the comments.

One person said: "1. How would you know they’re single? Do you want to randomly be hitting up men who are married/committed?"

"The thing is, on LinkedIn, they only have one perfectly edited headshot. I need a full posture pic for my evaluation," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Men have been called out for doing this. This isn’t cool. It’s a professional platform. Not cool."

"But how do you take it from there though. Like how do you get in touch and move it to dating?" a fourth person asked.

However, others shared their relationship success stories as a result of LinkedIn.

One person wrote: "I dated a top executive at a major media company that I met on LinkedIn (as I was building a network for my startup). So yeah, it works."

"Any app is a dating app if you’re brave enough," another person said.

Someone else added: "I checked my then bf’s LinkedIn page after we met through Tinder. We are married now. LOL."

Previously, Indy100 investigated whether you can really find love on LinkedIn and spoke to people that have.

