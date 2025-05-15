You know the saying, "The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder", well yesterday (May 14), the new trailer for Kim Kardashian's next project All's Fair dropped, right as she was testifying in court against robbers who broke into her hotel room in 2016.

Kardashian stars as the series protagonist, alongside Naomi Watts, Niecey Nash, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

The trailer shows an all female law firm focusing on female empowerment and messy divorce cases, it's camp, dramatic, steamy and full of high fashion moments.

The series hits Hulu and Disney Plus in autumn 2025.

