Outrage as CBS cuts Billy Joel performance during 'Piano Man'

For those that couldn't get tickets or go themselves, loads of Billy Joel fans had been waiting patiently to watch coverage of his historic 100th Madison Square Garden concert on TV.

Coverage of it is understood to have been heavily advertised through the CBS network to create a lot of hype for it.

It didn't get off to the best of starts as the broadcast was delayed on the network because of coverage of The Masters.

And its ending was even worse as those watching on channels across the network in eastern and central time zones got a shock when it cut to the news - right in the middle of Billy performing one of his most iconic songs 'Piano Man'.

March 28th was the 100th time Billy had performed at the iconic New York City venue, with the now 74-year-old's very first appearance there coming back in December 1978, 46 years ago.

In the run-up to it being broadcast on April 14, CBS is reported to have been billing it as 'the greatest arena run of all time' for months.

But 'Piano Man' was cut right in the middle of a chorus, no doubt when loads of fans would have been singing along at home, to a news report on a number of CBS channels.

It did not go down well online with a number of fans taking to X / Twitter to vent their anger.





Apologies and explanations were given by presenters and directors on the network as to what happened and why.

Others were not affected though and managed to see the concert in its entirety.

