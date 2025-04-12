Black Mirror season 7 is here, and there are six new, thrilling episodes set to keep us spooked for the foreseeable (mostly, because things are getting a little too realistic).

The new episodes which follow both existing and never-before-seen storylines are titled: Common People, Bête Noire, Hotel Reverie, Plaything, Eulogy, and USS Callister: Into Infinity.

Most notably, Common People has taken the internet by storm for its chilling storyline, where a medical tech company claim to be able to revive a woman from a coma and restore her memory - but things quickly take a turn when she starts spouting advertisements, and the company keeps wanting more cash.

It stars the likes of Rashida Jones and Tracee Ellis Ross, but there's one standout star that fans can't get enough of: Chris O'Dowd.

The Ireland native has already made his mark in the UK, but if you're in the US you may be less familiar with his work.

In Common People he plays the role of Mike, the husband of Amanda, who is working tirelessly to, well, afford a subscription to his wife's memory.

But he's been in a whole tonne of other great shows and films too, so if you've binged Black Mirror and are looking for something else to watch, here are five of Chris O'Dowd's best projects...

The Big Door Prize

One of O'Dowd's most recent projects before Black Mirror was Apple TV comedy series, The Big Door Prize, based on the book of the same name by M.O. Walsh. The story follows the residents of a small town who one day discover a destiny-predicting machine in the local grocery store, known as the Morpho.

O'Dowd stars as Dusty Hubbard, a 40-something-year-old teacher who changes his relationships and future based on its predictions. But will he regret it?

The IT Crowd

Arguably the show that propelled Chris O'Dowd to national treasure status, IT Crowd has become a firm comfort show in everyone's arsenal.

The comedy started way back in 2006, with O'Dowd playing the role of Roy, alongside his sidekick Moss (Richard Ayoade), as they navigate working in the basement of a corporate company - as the seriously uncool IT guys. There's four seasons with six episodes in each one, so more than enough to keep you going for a while.

The Sapphires

The Sapphires, which is based on the iconic band's true story, was the most successful Australian film of 2012, and O'Dowd plays the role of the talent scout who discovers the group in 1968 and secures them a gig to perform for US soldiers in Vietnam during the war, and subsequently become stars.

It's a comedy-drama, and a super likeable watch.

Slumberland

A Netflix favourite, this wholesome tale follows Nemo, a young girl who is sent to live with her uncle, played by Chris O'Dowd. As with many of O'Dowd's characters, he's incredibly awkward - which makes him all the more lovable.

The synopsis for the film reads: "A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again."

Bridesmaids

Ok, so there's a good chance you're already very familiar with hit 2011 film, Bridesmaids, but did you know the affable Officer Rhodes was played by Chris O'Dowd.

If you haven't seen the film, it follows Annie (Kristin Wiig, who is the Maid of Honor in her best friend Lillian's (Maya Rudolph) wedding - except she can't get her own life together.

If you have seen the film, you're welcome for the reminder that it exists.

