"Technology has gone to far" is something we're hearing more and more often with AI threatening jobs in some industries, our lives being almost-completely online, and new whacky inventions being sold to us every other day.

But this time the concern might actually be justified, because a new 'memory curation brain chip' seems to be taking over the internet.

The 'Nubbin' chip created by TCKR Systems allows you to 'go into virtual consciousness' meaning you can revisit dreams and points in your life.

"The perfect reality? It's all in your head", their website reads. "Reality is boring. Time for something better."

It's even got its own TikTok page with over 17,000 followers, and has recruited a number of celebrities and influencers to do "ads" for them, including Rylan Clark, gamer, Cadaea, and even the official Currys account.

In the clips, users press the button on their Nubbin, which is positioned on their temple, before their eyes turn white and they seemingly end up in another world, oblivious to where they are in real life.

Their ads have been popping up on YouTube, their LinkedIn page, and even on billboards too.

"Why their eyes turn white? This is not technology this is possession and black magic", one person wrote in the comments of a video, concerned.





@rylan The most SUPERNATURAL unboxing video I've ever done... still not over it tbh #ad #nubbin @TCKRSystems

"Damn, I landed on TikTok in 2076", another added. Someone else joked: "I need this so I can mentally go to another country".

But, despite its realistic nature, we can confirm that the Nubbin isn't real.

In fact, it's all an elaborate (and rather expensive) PR stunt for Netflix's upcoming series of Black Mirror.

TCKR Systems is the name of the company used in San Junipero, and is used to connect the real world with the digital world.

It's also been referenced in the “Playtest” and “Black Museum” episodes, too.

It's thought it will play a big part in the upcoming season 7, more specifically in “Eulogy,” “Hotel Reverie” and in the “USS Callister” sequel, and this stunt to convince people this terrifying technology is being brought to life has certainly convinced us to tune in.

Black Mirror season 7 streams from 10 April.

