CBBC, the channel which has brought us classics such as The Story of Tracey Beaker, Raven and Bamzooki, will close “after the next few years”, it has been announced.

Plans to scrap the linear channel, alongside BBC Four and Radio 4 Extra, come as director-general Tim Davie said the fight for freely available public service content was “intensifying”.

He told staff on Thursday: “This is our moment to build a digital-first BBC. Something genuinely new, a Reithian organisation for the digital age, a positive force for the UK and the world.

“Independent, impartial, constantly innovating and serving all. A fresh, new, global digital media organisation which has never been seen before.

“Driven by the desire to make life and society better for our licence fee payers and customers in every corner of the UK and beyond. They want us to keep the BBC relevant and fight for something that in 2022 is more important than ever.

“To do that we need to evolve faster and embrace the huge shifts in the market around us.”

The BBC has also proposed the creation of ‘BBC News’ – not the one we have now, obviously – which would be a “single, 24-hour TV news channel serving UK and international audiences” together.

While the UK has the BBC News Channel, more than 200 countries worldwide have access to BBC World News.

But it’s the axing of the linear CBBC channel (Newsround’s Ricky Boleto reports the children’s news service and Blue Peter will “continue as digital first brands”) which has angered Twitter users:

Meanwhile CBeebies is understood to remain as a TV channel.

