A sex expert wants you to stop having sex - for a good reason

A sex expert is encouraging people to stop having sex, in order to achieve more pleasure through "mind orgasms" and improve intimacy.

Karolin Tsarski studies tantra and believes you can achieve great things without any physical touch at all.

"Focus on intimacy, focus on pleasure, don’t focus on the goal of reaching the penetration or orgasm," she explained on This Morning.

"Just enjoy, and then you can expand. We have a very limited way of how we think of sex."

