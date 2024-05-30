A new Netflix documentary that tells the story of a group of dancers on TikTok has gripped viewers with how shocking it is.

The documentary, titled Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, follows dancers who signed up to a management firm with links to a church. The further you get into the docu-series the more we uncover the harrowing truths about the founder's hidden agenda.

Sisters Melanie and Miranda Wilking are at the centre of the documentary, the pair shot to fame back in 2019 for creating viral dance clips on TikTok.

Despite their online success, after signing with Los Angeles-based 7M Films management, run by controversial owner Robert Shinn, began to impact their lives for the worse.

Shinn was a pastor at the Shekinah Church, the firm was closely linked to individuals pretending to be churchgoers.

Whilst Melanie thought it was best to distance herself from the group, Miranda began to spend more time with the mysterious members, leading her to cut off her own family.

However, the cracks started to show, and it was become obvious at how the firm exploited the lives of countless young people.

Whilst the show only landed on Netflix on 29 May, the show has captured viewers who can't believe the plot line.

