New footage of Harambe emerges in Amazon Prime documentary

New footage has emerged of Harambe the gorilla, thanks to a new documentary on Amazon Prime about the infamous incident from 2016 which sparked a social media frenzy.

The documentary, simply called 'Harambe' features interviews from leading wildlife experts and members of the media, including Jeff McCurry, Harambe's personal photographer whose photo of the ape went viral following the gorilla's death.

If you aren't familiar with the story in 2016 a small boy fell into the gorilla enclosure at Cincinnati Zoo. The 17-year-old silverback soon got a hold of the boy, resulting in Harambe being shot dead rather than tranquilized.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.