Rupert Grint teases that he 'would revisit' role as Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint has dropped hints that a Harry Potter reunion could happen eventually, saying he would "revisit" his iconic character, Ron Weasley.

The star made the confession on This Morning earlier today (26 January).

"Yeah, I think if the timing was right and everyone was kind of coming back, I would revisit," he said.

"It's a character that's important to me and I grew up with him - we kind of became the same person. I feel quite protective of him as well. It was my whole childhood."

