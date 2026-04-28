Warning: Spoilers ahead

It's the wedding we've all been waiting for, and it was never going to be smooth sailing, was it?

Episode three of Euphoria's third season has let us behind the curtain of Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate's (Jacob Elordi) wedding; and it would appear that she finally got her $50,000 wish.

The garish affair, which sees Maddy (Alexa Demie) turns up to her ex-boyfriend and ex-best friend's nuptials in a revealing green dress, complete with a matching fur, while Jules (Hunter Schafer) leaves little to the imagination in nothing but a draped sheet-inspired gown.

The bride herself was dripping in diamonds, and wore a custom Wiederhoeft gown with a corset, thigh-high slit, and dramatic train - the perfect accompaniment to her ice sculpture and ferociously-in-debt husband-to-be.

In fact, the dress was so intricate that it used 160 yards of tulle, and took over a year to bring to life.

However, while the over-the-top-everything nuptials may appear like the most fitting big day for the not-so-happy couple, experts thinks it's a sign of something more sinister.

After all, we've already discussed the fact that Cassie has fallen into 'the upgrade trap' - attempting to stick a band-aid over her relationship problems by diving head-first into marriage - and they think her 'bigger is better' approach to walking down the aisle proves she's lost herself completely.

HBO

"What’s particularly telling is the absence of individuality," says Nilesh Rakholia, expert jeweler and Founder of Abelini.

"Individually, each piece is elegant. Together, they create a sense of visual saturation, where everything is competing for attention rather than allowing a single element to be admired and act as a focal point. Nothing softens or steps back, which leaves less room for the natural romance and intimacy you would expect from a bridal look."

In particular, she notes how her hefty diamond necklace and bedazzled drop earrings only serve as a distraction; something we later witness when Cassie breaks down in tears insisting it's "the best day" of her life while sobbing.

HBO

"What’s striking is how closely the jewellery aligns with a traditional, almost idealised vision of a bride. It’s recognisable, polished, and technically beautiful, but it doesn’t feel entirely specific to her", Nilesh says. "That becomes particularly resonant when viewed alongside Cassie’s emotional arc, especially in the moment she asks, 'who am I?' The styling mirrors that uncertainty. Rather than expressing identity, it leans into expectation."

She adds: "It also reflects a familiar instinct in bridal styling: the desire to achieve a certain vision of 'the perfect bride'".

As predicted, we're not sure how the wedding could possibly get worse after this episode - and perhaps the style was the premonition all along. Vogue Weddings will probably want to sit out of this one.

Euphoria season 3 continues on Sundays on HBO

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