GTA 6 LIVE: Next announcement date officially revealed

The latest date of the next official GTA 6 announcement has been confirmed by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company.

The last updates came in February when Take-Two confirmed Grand Theft Auto VI's release date is still on track for 19 November, with marketing to begin in Summer and physical editions confirmed at launch.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game ever and gamers continue to avidly track leaks, rumours, trailers, pre-order updates and gameplay reveals.

indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest real-time updates, breaking news and fan reactions.

ICYMI: Next GTA 6 announcement date officially revealed Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has revealed the date of its next earnings call which will be the latest date until there's an official update about GTA 6. The next call will be on Thursday 21 May at 9.30pm BST (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT) and it will be Take-Two's first earnings call of the current Fiscal Year. At the very least, Take-Two will confirm if the game remains on track to release on 19 November or not. When the next call takes place, there will be less than six months until GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release. The company's portfolio of studios, which also includes 2K, has a history of making announcements about upcoming titles around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company. Typically, Rockstar starts marketing around six months before the release of its games so there could even be a new trailer, screenshots or artwork in the run up to the call if the game remains on track. This is a pivotal call as it's highly likely to cement GTA 6 releasing this year - unless another delay is announced.

GTA 6 trailer 3 speculation from GTA6 There is speculation on social media that Rockstar Games will announce when trailer 3 will release and not shadow drop it. Using past Rockstar examples from GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, when the studio confirmed when to expect a third trailer for each title, Redditor superEse posted: "GTA 6 trailer 3 most likely will not be a surprise drop! "They announced the third trailers for both Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V in April, with the reveal happening either in the same month (GTA V) or in May (RDR2). I'm betting on some form of announcement for GTA 6's third trailer before the end of April! Here is to hoping 🥹" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Coolives said: "I think this might be unpopular opinion, dunno, but I love it when the trailers are shadow dropped." RealityCheckGiver said: "I just hope it comes in May." Ashamed_Ad1622 said: "Nah, they'll shadow drop it so it doesn't get leaked." GTA 6 trailer 3 has not yet been officially confirmed.



Next official GTA 6 announcement date confirmed Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has revealed the date of its next earnings call which will be the latest date until there's an official update about GTA 6. The next call will be on Thursday 21 May at 9.30pm BST (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT) and it will be Take-Two's first earnings call of the current Fiscal Year. At the very least, Take-Two will confirm if the game remains on track to release on 19 November or not. When the next call takes place, there will be less than six months until GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release. The company's portfolio of studios, which also includes 2K, has a history of making announcements about upcoming titles around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company. Typically, Rockstar starts marketing around six months before the release of its games so there could even be a new trailer, screenshots or artwork in the run up to the call if the game remains on track. This is a pivotal call as it's highly likely to cement GTA 6 releasing this year - unless another delay is announced.

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