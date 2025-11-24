A major change is coming to Stranger Things season 5 and people aren’t happy

Stranger Things season five part one is imminent, and it gives us just enough time to rewatch the other four seasons and emotionally prepare ourselves for the ending of one of the biggest Netflix shows ever.

The streaming platform's annual Tudum event showcases the best in upcoming shows for the year, and of course, the finale season of the nostalgic fantasy show was the one everyone was eagerly awaiting an update on.

It's been three whole years since we got a fresh batch of episodes, with Stranger Things season four having released back in 2022.

But it's good news, as fan favourites including Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink will all be returning for season five.

“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding", the synopsis reads.

"As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Matt and Ross Duffer, the show's creators, have also promised any unanswered questions will be resolved.

However, there was one major update on Stranger Things' final hurrah that left fans rolling their eyes - it's coming in three parts.

"Stranger Things 5 will release this fall: four episodes on Nov. 26, three episodes on Christmas, and the finale episode on New Year’s Eve. Each volume releases at 5:00 p.m. PST", Netflix wrote in a statement, confirming that release times will vary globally as the show will drop at the same time in every territory.

Netflix also released a 'teaser trailer' confirming the dates, with clips mostly recapping seasons past.

"I can’t be the only one that hates this new release format shows are doing….", one person wrote on X, while another joked they'd be "spending Christmas in Hawkins".

"Vol 1 date is great. The other two parts, those dates are a bit selfish and narcissistic. People who have plans and can't watch when it drops must stay off socials so that they don't get S5 spoilers", someone else wrote of the update.

"Half the trailer is nothing new and then the audacity to split the season into three parts… yeah good thing yall wrapping it up", another fan chimed in.

"3 dates? For what? Me thinks it has something to do with Netflix keeping customers for longer than a month", one fan pointed out.

However, some were more upbeat about the episodes being released intermittently, as it technically buys us more time with our favourite Vecna hunters.

Consider us ready.

