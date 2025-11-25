Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo reveals biggest fear after show ends

With Stranger Things' final season imminent, fans are looking back at an interview with Gaten Matarazzo, who previously revealed his biggest fear when the hit Netflix show draws to a conclusion.

The actor, who plays fun-loving Dustin, is concerned he won't get any more acting jobs.

"There’s like a deep fear", he told Jimmy Fallon, adding that the show has been been 'essential to growth' during his teenage years.

"Not only has it been amazing, but it’s been pretty great job security for a while. Back to freelance!”

He's since gone on to star in a 2025 animated adaptation of Animal Farm.

