'You have to believe me': Stranger Things 5 scene sparks hilarious TikTok trend

A particular scene from Stranger Things 5 has unexpectedly sparked a humorous TikTok trend, with people sharing the things they have to convince their friends and family to believe them on.

The moment is from episode seven, "The Bridge", where Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) and her friends are trapped in Mr Whatsit, aka Vecna, aka Henry Creel's (Jamie Campbell Bower) memories, but the monster has convinced Holly's friends that Max (Sadie Sink) is the monster.

This is when we see a tearful Holly break down as she tries to tell her peers the truth and convince them they've got it wrong.

"Come on, you have to believe me. Please. You have to believe me. You have to believe me," Holly desperately cries out to them, but they ultimately don't believe her in that moment.

This quote has since become a viral audio on TikTok, where people are sharing the times they've had to channel Holly by pleading they're telling the truth about something but not being believed.

"Me when I'm genuinely telling the truth but my friends don't believe me because I always be lying for fun," TikToker hexagonholder posted, which has over 10.3 million views.









TikToker @lavendercashewmilklatte wrote, "Me telling everyone this is actually the year I finally get a boyfriend," and this got over 5.7 million views.





"When you're the main farter but it really wasn't you this time," creator @eyeruh8 shared, and this got over 10.1 million views.





Creators @morganandevasecret shared, "Us trying to convince our teachers that we can sit together," and this received over 2.6 million views.









"Me putting 'getting my driver's license' as a New Year's resolution for another year," @lukelog21 said, which has been viewed 4.1 million times.





