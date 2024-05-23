A clip has been making the rounds of Gypsy Rose Blanchard appearing in Season 5 of The Kardashians - and the internet has a lot of thoughts.

In the brief video, Kim Kardashian - sporting a brown, shearling-lined jacket - knocks on a door, only to be met with the newly freed Gypsy wearing a white lace top and black skirt.

Gypsy had served eight of her 10-year sentence in prison, convicted of second-degree murder in Springfield, Missouri, after helping her boyfriend kill her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and was released on parole in December last year.

"Hi Gypsy!" Kim said in the clip, while Gypsy enthusiastically said "Hi!" back as the two shared a hug.

Previously, Gypsy has expressed her wish to work with Kim on prison reform and responded to the reality star naming her 2017 documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest, on her list of true crime shows to watch.

"Maybe we should unite forces together to make real change within the justice system," Gypsy wrote.

In recent years, Kim has worked to get inmates released early and has lobbied presidential administrations at the White House for this cause, while also training to be a lawyer.

Since this clip has been posted, social media users have been sharing their reactions. Many couldn't quite believe their eyes at the two meeting, while others slammed the Kardashians as "desperate" to stay relevant and "weird" for trying to make Gypsy a celebrity.













Elsewhere, Gypsy recently shared on TikTok her prison-hack energy drink recipe that she would make with the limited ingredients she had while she was behind bars.

Season 5 of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on Thursday, May 23.

