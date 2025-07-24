Sister of Idaho murders victim delivers powerful message directly to killer in court

The sister of Kaylee Goncalves tore into Bryan Kohberger on Wednesday (July 23) as family members of the four Idaho University murder victims addressed the killer before his sentencing.

Alivea Goncalves did not hold back as she branded Kohberger a "sociopath" taking aim at his self-esteem saying, "The only thing you failed more miserably at than being a murderer is trying to be a rapper."

In a powerful moment clapping erupted in the courtroom after she told her siblings murderer that had she been awake, Kaylee would have “kicked your f***ing ass.”

Kohberger, who will now serve a life sentence, has never explained why he broke into the off-campus house and killed four of the six students as they lay sleeping.

