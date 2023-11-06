All the rumoured I'm a Celeb contestants as ITV announce start date

From Gillian McKeith 'fainting' and Gino D'Acampo cooking up controversy, to Katie Price and Peter Andre's romance, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here has birthed some of Britain's most iconic TV moments.

The famed show hosted by Ant and Dec is set to return for its 23rd series very shortly, with rumours circulating online of who will be entering the Australian jungle.

Last year saw Lioness Jill Scott take the crown, followed by Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and former health secretary Matt Hancock. This year is also expected to have a string of sportspeople and politicians.

Here's everything we know about the 2023 so far:

When will the show return and how can I watch it?

The show will be aired on ITV1, ITVX and STV and is expected to kick off on Sunday 19 November with a 105-minute special.

Welcome to the Jungle Retreat | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2023









Who are the rumoured I'm A Celeb 2023 contestants?



With a matter of weeks to go, rumours surrounding the much-anticipated contestants are rife.

Fans online have made a correlation between the show and jockey Frankie Dettori, who was recently spotted landing in Australia.

"Hi everyone, I am here in California at the moment. I will get on the plane after racing, I'm coming to Melbourne for the Melbourne Cup," he said on social media. "Unfortunately, this year I'm suspended, so I can ride but I will support the Melbourne Cup carnival for the week, see some old friends riding and have a smashing time at the racing.

He continued: "Hopefully we see some good winners, so make sure you come and see us."

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, here are six more rumoured celebs set to enter this year's hit show:

Nigel Farage – Former UKIP politician

Getty Images













Frankie Dettori – world-famed jockey

Getty Images









Josie Gibson – TV personality and winner of Big Brother 2010

Getty Images













Danielle Harold – ex-Eastenders actress

Getty Images









Fred Sirieix – First Dates host

Getty Images













Sam Thompson – TV personality and former Made in Chelsea star

Getty Images





















Marvin Humes – presenter and former JLS singer

Getty Images





