The stars were just getting settled into the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, but the arrival of two bombshell contestants was teased on Tuesday’s show.

Ant and Dec called it the “worst kept secret” in showbiz, as viewers got their first glimpse of Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh at the end of the episode.

But that wasn’t the only talking point from last night’s show.

Here’s what went down in the jungle on Tuesday night.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Babatunde took on his fear of heights

Gogglebox star and comedian Babatunde Aleshe showed viewers how terrified he was of heights before he even got into camp during the walk the plank challenge, and it was no surprise that he was voted in to take on the 'Horrifying Heights' trial.

He met Ant and Dec upon arriving in the trial area and looked up to see a huge metal platform suspended in the air. He was tasked with collecting stars by walking along narrow walkways suspended 100 feet up.

To make things worse, the heavens opened while he was getting his harness on and had to start the trial in the pouring rain.

Despite a slow start, Babatunde conquered his fears and took a leap of faith off the platform into free fall to secure all nine stars for camp, who were delighted for him.

Find the key for the RV

The main side challenge of the episode saw contestants attempt to find a series of keys to open locks, in order to win the chance to spend the night in the comfort of the RV parked up in camp. While the others would have to spend the night under the stars, open to the elements, the lucky two would have the chance to enjoy shelter and some home comforts.

First, the RV alarm blared and a hatch opened on its side. Then, celebs were sent to find a series of keys dotted around camp, each opening a series of boxes. Eventually, they opened the final box and each campmate was given a key to try on the RV lock, and if it opened the door they’d get to spend the night in there.

In the end, it was Jill Scott and Owen Warner who were the lucky pair.

Hancock and Walsh’s arrival teased

At the end of the episode, it was the moment we’d all been waiting for.

Hancock’s arrival was teased right at the end of Tuesday night’s show, and the former Health secretary introduced himself in a short clip.

"This experience will be an adventure,” he said. "When I'm in camp, people will just see the real me. Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in.

"People will see me warts and all, see the human side of the guy behind the podium. I don't think I've got any fears or phobias but I'm about to find out."

The clip sparked a big reaction online, as you might have expected.





















Walsh also spoke ahead of his arrival in camp, saying he was "in no way prepared" to enter the jungle.



Alluding to his infamous stint on Strictly Come Dancing, where he was photographed kissing dance partner Katya Jones, he said he "went on a dance show" and "didn't go down too well on that… I get the hunch I'll be doing a trial or two”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.