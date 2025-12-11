Taylor Swift has opened up about her favourite songs from her own sprawling catalogue during a chat on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 14-time Grammy winner admitted choosing her top five was tough as her tastes keep shifting, but she confidently named “All Too Well (10-Minute Version)” as her current number one pick.

Swift also highlighted deep cuts like “Mirrorball” from Folklore and praised her latest work from The Life of a Showgirl as part of what might make her top list. Fans are buzzing as she teases more picks yet to come.

