Katy Perry called out for 'mom shaming' an American Idol contestant

American Idol judge Katy Perry is being called out for making a “mom shaming” comment to a contestant.

On an episode of the singing competition, which aired on March 5, contestant Sara Beth Liebe auditioned and shared some details about her life with the judges.

Liebe said she was 25 years old, from California, and had three children.

Perry, 38, dramatically responded to Liebe’s revelation by getting out of her chair and walking around the judge’s table.

Liebe joked, “If Katy lays on the table I think I’m going to pass out.”

In response, Perry joked, “Honey you’ve been laying on the table too much” which the other judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie laughed about.

Later on, Perry questioned if Liebe’s dream was to win American Idol and suggested she “leave” if it’s not her dream.

After her audition, Liebe received three “yeses” from the judges, meaning she was moving on to the next round in Hollywood.

But despite Liebe’s successful audition, many online hung onto Perry’s comments, believing she was “mom-shaming” the 25-year-old.





In response to the debate online, Liebe took to her TikTok page where she said Perry’s comments were “hurtful” and “embarrassing.”



“Before I sang, I mentioned I had three children and was a young mother and Katy perry made a ‘joke’ that wasn’t super kind," Liebe said in her video.

“I don’t really have too much to say on my feelings about it because I feel like it’s probably pretty self-explanatory. I mean it was embarrassing to have that on TV and it was hurtful and you know that’s that,”



Liebe went on to say “mom-shaming is super lame” and praised women who support and uplift other women.

@sarabethliebe Well. I didnt think id be making this video, but i just wanted to say a couple things since im being flooded with articles and comments/messages about this.

Indy100 has reached out to Perry for comment.

