American Idol fans slam Katy Perry for 'bullying' singing hopeful on TV

Social media users have accused Katy Perry of 'bullying' an American Idol contestant on live TV, after she made a number of uncalled for remarks at the 25-year-old.

Sara Beth Liebe openly admitted she had limited music experience.

“If it’s not your dream, you might need to leave because there’s a lot of dreams behind you,” Perry said, before adding towards the redhead: "Freak us out, Freaky Friday."

Perry went on to interrupt her performance and demand she sang another song, before eventually putting her through to the next round.

