Calabasas Behind The Gates: What to know about Khloe Kardashian's new Hulu spin-off

Do we love The Kardashians because we love The Kardashians, or do we love The Kardashians because we're all incredibly nosey and love to snoop on what the rich and famous get up to behind closed doors?

Well now we might be able to enjoy both, because Khloe Kardashian has announced she's fronting a new Kar-Jenner spin-off that follows the lives of those living in her affluent gated community, Calabasas.

The show was announced at Hulu's Get Real Houseevent on 22 April, and it's already drawing comparisons to the Real Housewives franchises that follow communities of wealthy women in even wealthier neighborhoods around the US.

"We all want to know what's happening behind the gates of Calabasas—who are all these people in the extended lives of the Kardashians?" Disney reality chief Rob Mills explained during the Get Real panel. "So, we're developing a show that we're actually, at least for now, calling Calabasas Behind the Gates."





The new series is being made by Fulwell Entertainment, which is the production company behind Hulu’s The Kardashians, with Fulwell Entertainment partner Ben Winston executive producing alongside Danielle King, Emma Conway and Khloe Kardashian herself.

"It's very exciting, very new, very excellent," Khloe chimed in. "We're excited to continue developing."

It's not known if any of the other Kardashian/Jenners will be joining the cast alongside the 40 year old, or will extend to their neighbours and close friends as an extension of the existing Kardashians show format.

However, Khloe did say she hopes that her brother Rob Kardashian might make an appearance in the spin-off series. She added, “I always have my faith and confidence in Rob."

Khloe Kardashian is developing a brand new reality show Getty

Other people known to have lived in Calabasas over the years who could potentially get eyed-up for the series include Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's family, Will Smith, Drake, Justin Bieber, Katie Holmes, and Miley Cyrus.

We're so ready for this one.

So, when is Calabasas Behind The Gates coming out?

There's no release date for the show as of yet as it's still "in development", but we'll keep you posted as soon as we find out.

It would seem fans are already excited though.

"So we’re getting a Real Housewives of Calabasas…I just hope the girls are messy and fun!! I need chaos back on tv like back when Kourt and Khlo used to flash strangers in elevators in Vegas", one person commented under the announcement video.

"It's giving The Valley but rich", another pointed out.

"Missed opportunity to call it “Kalabasas”, someone else joked.

Of course, The Kardashians isn't going anywhere either as it's just been renewed for another 10-episode season - but now we get double the Kardashian fun.

