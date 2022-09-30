Video

Khloe Kardashian has brain trauma from Tristan Thompson cheating on her

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, fans found out that Khloe had sustained actual brain trauma from the cheating antics of ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The star visited Dr Daniel Amen for an MRI, where he found a significant amount of physical trauma, revealing a lot of anxiety in her mental state.

"All these things I find out about from social media myself so it's pretty traumatic," the 38-year-old admitted of what could have caused it.

Tristan Thompson had a baby with another woman while a surrogate carried the couple's second child.

the kardashians
