Love Island 2022: 24 of the best reactions and memes from episode one

Love Island is back and that means only one thing - memes.
Yes, it that the time when the internet is dominated with jokes, chatter and speculation about all things in the villa, as people shun the outside world and - with one eye glued to their TV screens and one glued to Twitter - unite in the most beautiful manifestation of community.
It is the most wonderful time of the year.
Last night, and despite the scheduling clash with the outcome of Boris Johnson's political career, Twitter was on great form as people got to know the new islanders, cast judgement on the games they played, and generally revelled in the return of everyone's favourite show.
We've compiled the best of the best and you know what? It was a complete pleasure.
The politics and Love Island crossover gave people a bit of a laugh:
\u201cWhen you need to watch the results of the #noconfidence vote but #loveisland also starts at 9pm\u201d— Jono Read (@Jono Read) 1654534592
\u201cCan confirm for those watching #loveisland instead, in a vote around the firepit, Tory MPs' heads were not turned and they remain coupled up with Boris Johnson.\u201d— Jono Read (@Jono Read) 1654545659
\u201cIs this the Tory equivalent of meeting by the Love Island fire pit?\u201d— Scott Bryan (@Scott Bryan) 1654545558
\u201cannoying that this Boris stuff is happening while Love Island starts bc if he does get voted out nobody is prepared for the amount of tedious \u2018dumped from the villa\u2019 jokes political journalists will make\u201d— lauren o'neill (@lauren o'neill) 1654544202
And speaking of politics, why hasn't the prize money increased in line with inflation?
\u201cPrize money is still 50k??? Come on now we\u2019re in the depth of a cost of living crisis. #LoveIsland\u201d— CEO of Yelling FRSA (@CEO of Yelling FRSA) 1654545849
Anyway - back to the show itself. Some people thought the islanders discussing their favourite sex positions upon meeting was Not Very Becoming thank you very much:
\u201cAndrew really asking what\u2019s your favourite sex position and she\u2019s dropped broken eagle!! I\u2019m too old for this shit #loveisland\u201d— Jake Quickenden (@Jake Quickenden) 1654548756
\u201cNo cuz why are they talking about sex positions they\u2019ve known each other 5 mins #loveisland\u201d— James Mc (@James Mc) 1654548679
\u201cfirst episode and we\u2019re already talking abt sex positions\u2026 GET EACHOTHERS NAMES FIRST #loveisland\u201d— tiff. (@tiff.) 1654548699
\u201cTwo seconds in and they\u2019re already talking abt sex positions #loveisland\u201d— Dariush (@Dariush) 1654548665
One of the islanders is no other than Gemma Owen - that's footballer Michael Owen's daughter to you or I - and people thought she was desperate to make the revelation:
\u201cgemma is desperate to drop her dads name it\u2019s hilarious #loveisland\u201d— maddy (@maddy) 1654548860
\u201cshe said Gemma Owen and waited \ud83d\ude2d babes we don\u2019t know you #loveisland\u201d— cc\ud83e\udd0d (@cc\ud83e\udd0d) 1654549894
\u201cGemma when people don\u2019t clock her last name #LoveIsland\u201d— gemma hate page (@gemma hate page) 1654549618
People had thoughts about the other islanders too, and enjoyed Davide's Italian accent and Indiyah's suspicious nature when it comes to men:
\u201cDavide doesn\u2019t even say his occupation, just \u2018I\u2019m Italian\u2019\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d #loveisland\u201d— \u034f (@\u034f) 1654549735
\u201cIndiyah thinks men are walking red flags, so real\u201d— edadz\ud83d\udc8b (@edadz\ud83d\udc8b) 1654546190
\u201cDavides family watching him back home \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude2d#loveisland\u201d— Deks\ud83d\udc8b (@Deks\ud83d\udc8b) 1654552203
Others thought it was a struggle to keep up with the show and the memes at the same time:
\u201cimagine i\u2019ve had to setup my shit like this so i\u2019m seeing both the memes and show at the same time,\n#LoveIslandUK #loveisland\u201d— C\u2019M\ud83e\uddda\ud83c\udffe\u2019 (@C\u2019M\ud83e\uddda\ud83c\udffe\u2019) 1654548481
\u201cMe trying to watch #LoveIsland and also keep up with the memes on twitter\u201d— Alex (@Alex) 1654546148
\u201cMe trying to keep up with both love island and twitter #LoveIsland\u201d— Holly (@Holly) 1654550553
But they were happy to have them back:
\u201cme coming back to twitter from 9-10pm every night for the next 8 weeks #LoveIsland\u201d— lewys (@lewys) 1654545914
\u201cFeels great to have the Love Island Twitter community back xoxo #LoveIsland\u201d— .1andonly (@.1andonly) 1654549210
\u201cNice to have you back love island twitter you have been missed #Loveisland\u201d— Ab\u2019s (@Ab\u2019s) 1654551292
Even if the first episode is always a little underwhelming:
Episode two airs tonight at 9pm on ITV 2. The accompanying memes air on Twitter in tandem. We. Can't. Wait.
