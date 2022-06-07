Love Island 2022: 24 of the best reactions and memes from episode one

Love Island is back and that means only one thing - memes.

Yes, it that the time when the internet is dominated with jokes, chatter and speculation about all things in the villa, as people shun the outside world and - with one eye glued to their TV screens and one glued to Twitter - unite in the most beautiful manifestation of community.

It is the most wonderful time of the year.

Last night, and despite the scheduling clash with the outcome of Boris Johnson's political career, Twitter was on great form as people got to know the new islanders, cast judgement on the games they played, and generally revelled in the return of everyone's favourite show.

We've compiled the best of the best and you know what? It was a complete pleasure.

The politics and Love Island crossover gave people a bit of a laugh:

And speaking of politics, why hasn't the prize money increased in line with inflation?

Anyway - back to the show itself. Some people thought the islanders discussing their favourite sex positions upon meeting was Not Very Becoming thank you very much:

One of the islanders is no other than Gemma Owen - that's footballer Michael Owen's daughter to you or I - and people thought she was desperate to make the revelation:

People had thoughts about the other islanders too, and enjoyed Davide's Italian accent and Indiyah's suspicious nature when it comes to men:

Others thought it was a struggle to keep up with the show and the memes at the same time:

But they were happy to have them back:

Even if the first episode is always a little underwhelming:

Episode two airs tonight at 9pm on ITV 2. The accompanying memes air on Twitter in tandem. We. Can't. Wait.

