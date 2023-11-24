Doctor Who fans divided as Matt Smith ‘replaced’ in ‘beautiful’ docudrama scene

Doctor Whocelebrations intensified on Friday as the long-running TV show about a time-travelling alien marked its 60th anniversary with a water-based projection in Cardiff, a Dalek takeover of BBC News, and a revamped version of An Adventure in Space and Time which has received a mixed reaction from Whovians for a scene which swaps out Matt Smith’s Doctor for Ncuti Gatwa’s upcoming incarnation.

The 2013 docudrama, which explores the beginnings of the beloved BBC science fiction series, includes a moment in which First Doctor William Hartnell (played here by Harry Potter’s David Bradley) shares a smile with Smith’s Eleventh Doctor in a touching nod to the show’s bright future and longevity.

Ten years later, however, and this scene has been updated to feature Gatwa, who takes on the role after David Tennant (originally the Tenth Doctor) returns for three specials as the Fourteenth Doctor from this Saturday.

Gatwa’s appearance with Hartnell/Bradley follows the Sex Education star revealing at the GQ Men of the Year Awards last week that he “shot a scene, somehow, with the first-ever Doctor”.

“We end up in the same scene together at some point. To see that history – now a Black man as the Doctor – it was just very wild,” he said.

It’s not clear if Gatwa was referring to this scene, or another one which fans are yet to see, but in An Adventure in Space and Time, the actor is seen in a brown jacket at the Tardis console winking at Bradley’s Hartnell.

For now, at least, avid followers are torn over the decision to do away with Smith’s version:

It’s not the first time that Doctor Who fans have been split on an editorial decision around the TV show in recent weeks, as last Friday saw Dalek creator Davros return without his ‘support unit’ for a Children in Need minisode, about which showrunner Russell T Davies said the villain would no longer appear in the chair.

