Daleks hold BBC Breakfast presenters hostage for Doctor Who anniversary

The BBC are celebrating 60 years of Doctor Who, and to mark the occasion, Breakfast hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt have been held hostage in the studio by some Daleks.

Stayt looked unnerved as the villains of the BBC show made their way into the studio, alongside the infamous Cybermen.

However, it all appeared to be part of an act, as the programme then played behind-the-scenes clips showing how the stunts are done.

David Tennant will be returning as the Doctor this weekend as part of the celebrations.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter