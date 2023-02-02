Mike Lindell explains why he agreed to one of most humiliating TV interviews ever

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is standing behind his decision to be interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel while sitting in a Dave & Buster’s claw machine.

Tuesday night, Lindell, 61, subjected himself to a ridiculous interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live to share conspiracy theories about the 2020 election - most notably about voting machines.

“To help him overcome his debilitating fear of machines we have installed him inside a claw machine for his interview tonight,” Kimmel said laughing.

Throughout the interview, Kimmel mocked Lindell’s conspiracy about voting machines and brought in a Lindell impersonator to make fun of the MyPillow CEO.

But Lindell says he “wouldn’t have changed anything” about the interview and, “thought it came out amazing.”

Speaking with Steve Bannon on War Room, Lindell said he did the interview to “get the word out” about unconfirmed election fraud.

“I will gladly humiliate myself if it helps save our country,” Lindell said.

According to Lindell, the most important reason behind going on left-wing TV programs is to reach a wider audience of people who may not know about his campaign to denounce voting machines.

As a Donald Trump loyalist, Lindell has propagated theories that the 2020 election was stolen and claimed over the years that voting machines were to blame.

Despite overwhelming evidence that there was no election fraud, Lindell is adamant that voting machines should be replaced with paper voting and ballots.

Bannon praised Lindell's segment and bravery for going on the show saying, "they obviously like you and respect you but they’re trying to mock you for the audience

The MyPillow CEO seemed to understand the comedic aspect of the show, going as far as to say he found the Lindell impersonator equally hilarious.

Whether or not Lindell got through to a more liberal audience is unclear. But with over a million people viewing the claw machine interview on YouTube, it's clear people found it hysterical.

