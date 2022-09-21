Trump apparently wants 2020 election fraud children's book 'in every school'

Former government official Kash Patel has revealed that Donald Trump apparently wants his children's book on the 2020 'election fraud' in 'every school in America'.

The attorney-turned-author released 'The Plot Against the King' this year, and explains the apparent 'stolen election' in child-friendly terms.

"We are bringing the truth in an apolitical fashion out for the American public," he said during an appearance on Real America's Voice.

"His mission is to get this book into every school, every school board, and every library in America.”

